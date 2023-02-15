Jaden Smith Breaks Down In Tears In New Video: ‘Emotions’ Are Okay To Have

Jaden Smith was brought to tears while addressing his fans in a new video. The actor/singer, 24, took to his Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to share the clip, which features him sobbing uncontrollably while out on a hike. “I Love My Fans I Love Our Journeys This Family is Our Fortress,” the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said in the emotional post.

“I Should write something about emotions and how they’re okay or whatever but honestly I just found this video in my phone,” he concluded. Jaden’s own song “Cabin Fever from the Hill” — taken from 2021’s CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition album — played in the background.

While it was a bit unclear why Jaden was crying, this wasn’t the first time he has left his fans in a state of confusion. His previous Twitter activity became a cornucopia of question marks, as he tweeted in 2013, “How Can Mirrors Be Real If Our Eyes Aren’t Real.” One year later, he shared, “If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society.”

Meanwhile, with the Oscars coming up, Jaden may be under the spotlight again after his father’s infamous outing at the 2022 Academy Awards. If you recall, Will slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother — resulting in Will resigning from the Academy and being banned from the awards show for a decade.

Back in April 2022, Will offered an apology to Chris via Instagram, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.” He added, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive.” He also apologized to Venus and Serena Williams, after winning the Best Actor gong for portraying the family’s patriarch, Richard Williams in King Richard. The “I Am Legend’ alum then concluded his message by stating that he is a “work in progress.”