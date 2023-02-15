Cardi B & Offset Hold Hands For Dinner Date On Valentine’s Day In NYC: Photos

Offset and Cardi B made time to observe Valentine’s Day on Tuesday (Feb. 14) while in New York City. While making their way to a parents’ only dinner, Cardi, 30, and Offset, 31, held each other hands in a warm display of love. The couple dressed for the late-winter weather, with Offset sporting a brown bomber jacket, dark jeans, and a knit cap covered in a vivid text print. He accessorized the look with a pair of shades and some sharp-looking shoes.

Cardi’s outfit merged streetwear with formal wear. The “Up” singer wore a black, form-hugging dress that appeared to be made out of shiny, thick material. It matched her hair, which was slicked back in a tight look. Cardi put on a jacket with dynamic shoulders and wide sleeves – but not wide enough to hide her incredibly long nails.

This date night comes days after Cardi and Offset appeared in McDonald’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII and, subsequently, announced the Cardi B & Offset Meal. Made available on Valentine’s Day, the meal included a Quarter Pounder, a cheeseburger, a large Coke, a large Hi-C, an apple pie, and a large fry (to share).

In the commercial (which focused on couples knowing each other’s orders at Mcdonald’s), Cardi memorized what Offset would get, including how he would ask them to hold the onions. As for Cardi stealing his fries, Offset says there’s no “stealing” involved. “What’s mine is hers. They don’t steal.”

“Every single time that the Super Bowl comes around, I get a little bit emotional,” Cardi B told Complex about working with her husband (and father of her two kids, Kulture, 4, and 1-year-old Wave.) Since they’re busy with their respective careers, getting together is hard. The Big Game provides an opportunity for some much-needed R&R. “We do have projects to put out this year, and our careers [are] very important to us… and then balancing things out with our careers and our personal lives, you know what I’m saying? Our children and stuff. We just being grownups. It’s not easy being grownups,” she says.

“I love working with my wife because we got a legacy to leave behind with our kids,” Offset told Complex. “He’s really my best friend. We’re each other’s best friends,” Cardi B added.

The warmth comes two weeks after Cardi seemed to lay down the law at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Amid reports that Offset and Quavo got into a “physical altercation” over the memorial performance for Takeoff, Entertainment Tonight reported that iPhone footage of Cardi B backstage captured her yelling, “Both of y’all wrong. This is not right.” It’s unclear who she’s yelling at or what set her off. Offset would later deny the reports of the fight as “crazy.”