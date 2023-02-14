Nick Jonas Makes A Hilarious & Very Awkward Cameo In Priyanka Chopra’s New Movie ‘Love Again’

Priyanka Chopra’s character, Mira Rey, looks for a second chance at love in her new rom-com Love Again, but it’s not with real-life hubby Nick Jonas. Nick makes a hilarious cameo as a potential love interest in the first trailer, which was released on Valentine’s Day. In the back of a taxi, Mira tells Nick’s character that they should take it slow.

Nick takes her advice a little too literally. He tries to make out with her in slow motion. Awkward doesn’t even begin to describe the situation. Thankfully, in real life, Priyanka and Nick are very happy and in love. They welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022.

While grieving the loss of her fiance, Mira begins to send a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number. His number has been reassigned to a journalist’s work phone. The journalist, Rob, is played by Outlander’s Sam Heughan.

Over the course of the film, Rob begins to fall in love with Mira, someone he’s never even met before. He tries to figure out how to meet Mira in person with a little help from Celine Dion, who he’s profiling at work.

Rob and Mira meet at the opera, but he doesn’t tell her how he knows her at first. They begin to spend more time together, and their love story unfolds. “Love has a plan for each and every one of us,” Celine says.

The trailer ends with Celina calling Mira on the phone. When Celine tells Mira that she’s the real Celine Dion, Mira doesn’t believe her. It isn’t until Celine shows off those one-of-a-kind vocals that Mira realizes she is actually speaking with the global superstar.

While filming the movie, there were strict COVID protocols in place. However, Sam and Priyanka did meet up “secretly” so they could get to know each other better. “We thought it was important to have the chemistry and a relationship, so we did. We all hung out,” Sam told PEOPLE. “We had a number of parties or dinners at her house, which was so fantastic. She’s a great host, and honestly has a wonderful family.”

Love Again will feature multiple new songs from Celine. The movie will hit theaters on May 12, 2023.