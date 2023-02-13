Robin Wright Reveals The Real Reason Why She Recently Reunited With Ex Sean Penn: Watch

House of Cards star Robin Wright, 56, sat down with E! News on Feb. 13 and finally spilled the tea on why she was really reuniting with her ex-husband, Sean Penn, 62, last month. “We were going to an event for our children,” she explained to the outlet, adding, “We’re always gonna be a family, whether we’re together or apart, you know, and I think that’s beautiful and I wish that for everybody.” Not only were the ex-couple married for 14 years, but they also share two kids: Dylan, 31, and Hopper, 29.

Robin also went on to call their friendship a “gift” as he is her children’s father. “To be friends with the father of your children… I mean it’s a gift,” she proclaimed. “We know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life.” The comment on their tight bond comes two weeks after a source close to the duo told PEOPLE that they are simply the best of pals.

“They are both single right now and get along great,” the insider claimed on Jan. 25. “Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now.” Not only did Robin recently file for divorce from her husband, Clement Giraudet, in Sept. 2022, but Sean split from his ex-wife, Leila George, in Oct. 2021.

As previously mentioned, Sean and the blonde beauty were recently spotted together multiple times last month. First, Robin and her ex raised eyebrows when they were seen leaving LAX together on Jan. 13, and later, they met up again on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles (see photos here). During the most recent outing, the 56-year-old actress kept it casual with a black crewneck and blue jeans, while Sean opted for a similar look with jeans and a t-shirt.

The mom-of-two and Sean were married from 1996 until they called it quits in 2010. Not only was her marriage with Sean her second, but it was also Robin’s longest! Prior to that, she was married to the late actor Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988. Sean began his romance with Robin after he divorced pop icon Madonna, 64, in 1989. Four years after Robin and Sean divorced, she spoke to The Telegraph about the experience. “Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that. One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time,” she said.