Robin Wright Reportedly Files For Divorce From Husband Clement Giraudet After 4 Years

It looks like Cupid has lost another bet. Robin Wright filed for divorce from her husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The pair officially called it quits on July 31 after four years of marriage, per the court documents obtained by the outlet. Robin and Clément met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both parties.

The Princess Bride alum and and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager first sparked romance rumors in September 2017 during Paris Fashion Week, when they were photographed at a soccer game. Less than a year later, they made it official by walking down the aisle together in an intimate ceremony in a private area of Provence.

Before Clément, Robin was involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before ending their relationship in August 2015. In 2010, Robin called off her marriage to Sean Penn, whom she married in 1996 and had welcomed two children together: daughter Dylan, 31, and son Hopper, 29. Robin was also previously married to Dane Witherspoon, whom she met on the set of the soap opera Santa Barbara and married in 1986, only to divorce two years later.

Robin opened up a bit about her lengthy romance with Oscar winner Sean back in 2014. “Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that. One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together,” she told The Telegraph. “If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time.”

However, only less than a year later, she opened up about what lessons she took away from the dramatic relationship. “I believe we were together not only to have our beautiful children but to learn how to love,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “For the next time around, the right way. And then, what I’m looking for in people now is kindness.”