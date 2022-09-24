Robin Wright Reportedly Files For Divorce From Husband Clement Giraudet After 4 Years

The actress wed the Saint Laurent executive in France following the end of her 14-year marriage to Sean Penn.

By:
September 24, 2022 12:11PM EDT
View gallery
(FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage. WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 21: American actor Jason Momoa and wife/American actress Lisa Bonet arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s 'See' held at the Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage, Westwood, United States - 12 Jan 2022
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini 52nd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Sylvester Stallone (l) and Jennifer Flavin Arrive For the 88th Annual Academy Awards Ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood California Usa 28 February 2016 the Oscars Are Presented For Outstanding Individual Or Collective Efforts in 24 Categories in Filmmaking United States Hollywood Usa Academy Awards 2016 - Feb 2016
Image Credit: MEGA

It looks like Cupid has lost another bet. Robin Wright filed for divorce from her husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The pair officially called it quits on July 31 after four years of marriage, per the court documents obtained by the outlet. Robin and Clément met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both parties.

Robin Wright (right) filed for divorce from her husband Clément Giraudet (left) citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’ (MEGA)

The Princess Bride alum and and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager first sparked romance rumors in September 2017 during Paris Fashion Week, when they were photographed at a soccer game. Less than a year later, they made it official by walking down the aisle together in an intimate ceremony in a private area of Provence.

Before Clément, Robin was involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before ending their relationship in August 2015. In 2010, Robin called off her marriage to Sean Penn, whom she married in 1996 and had welcomed two children together: daughter Dylan, 31, and son Hopper, 29. Robin was also previously married to Dane Witherspoon, whom she met on the set of the soap opera Santa Barbara and married in 1986, only to divorce two years later.

Robin and Clement officially called it quits on July 31 after four years of marriage(GTRES / MEGA)

Robin opened up a bit about her lengthy romance with Oscar winner Sean back in 2014. “Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that. One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together,” she told The Telegraph. “If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again. We did that for a long time.”

However, only less than a year later, she opened up about what lessons she took away from the dramatic relationship. “I believe we were together not only to have our beautiful children but to learn how to love,” she explained to Vanity Fair. “For the next time around, the right way. And then, what I’m looking for in people now is kindness.”

More From Our Partners

ad