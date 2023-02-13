KC Chiefs Player Mecole Hardman Jr. Reveals GF Went Into Labor Just Hours Before Super Bowl: ‘Her Water Broke’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., 24, has a lot to celebrate! Not only did the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but Mecole’s girlfriend Chariah Gordon gave birth to the couple’s son the morning after the big game. Chariah actually went into labor just a few hours before the Super Bowl, which Mecole revealed on Twitter. “OMG HER WATER BROKE,” the athlete tweeted with three eye emojis. Chariah confirmed she was in labor by reposting Mecole’s tweet over a Boomerang of an ambulance on her Instagram Story.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

Mecole was able to be there for Chariah’s labor since he was placed on the injured reserve list due to a pelvic injury, and thus couldn’t compete in the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl. Mecole still tweeted along throughout the game, which ended in a 38-35 victory for the Chiefs. Chariah celebrated the Chiefs win from her hospital bed with an IG Story selfie. “2X Champ! Congratulations baby now come on son. we’re ready,” she wrote.

Mecole finally confirmed around 5 AM the morning after the Super Bowl that Chariah gave birth to a baby boy. “He’s HERE !!!!!!” Mecole wrote on Twitter with three purple devil emojis. The NFL star also shared the big news on his IG Story with a photo of Chariah in the hospital bed right after she gave birth. “HE’S HERE!!!” Mecole wrote.

He’s HERE !!!!!! 😈😈😈 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 13, 2023

Mecole and Chariah announced their pregnancy news back in October 2022. The couple did a photoshoot for Instagram where Chariah showed off her bare baby bump, as Mecole embraced the mom-to-be. In her caption, Chariah revealed that she was having a “rainbow baby,” meaning she had a miscarriage before. “Planned & created life with my best friend, our rainbow baby is on the way & we couldn’t be more blessed & excited!!” Chariah wrote. “The Hardman’s are expanding by 1 💚 @mecolehardman4 this a forever thing🤞🏾,” she added.

Chariah’s been a huge support to Mecole in his NFL career. The professional athlete joined the Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he’s been a key player on the team since then. Sadly, Mecole was placed on the injured reserve in November 2022 after he hurt his pelvic. But Mecole continued to support his team for the rest of the season, which culminated with the Chiefs big Super Bowl win!