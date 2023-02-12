Celeb Fans Super Bowl 2023: Adele & Other Stars Watching The Eagles v. Chiefs Game

Super Bowl Sunday is here, pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2022 NFL Championship. Ready for some serious action, fans filled State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for football’s biggest day. And there to root for their teams along with other super-fans were some select celebs.

Questlove arrived in style, there to support Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. But on the other side of the stadium, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had his game face on as he pushed for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ second championship in three years.

Meanwhile, other stars like Adele and Billie Eilish hung out and waited for Rihanna’s show-stopping Halftime performance. The star was set to hit the stage for a 15-minute medley of her best songs, in what marked her first live performance in seven years.

Though celebs are used to special treatment, they still had to be lucky to snag a spot in the crowd. The stadium capacity caps out at 63,400, and ticket prices start at $3200, according to CNN.

Whether they were there for the game or for the music, all these A-listers were stoked to share moments from the Super Bowl on social media. Want to see everyone who got to see Super Bowl LVII up close and personal? Scroll down for all the celeb football fans we could find.

Adele

adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more pic.twitter.com/Pz3y9vJljg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

Adele looked cool as a cucumber as she watched the game from a private box. Looking glam as can be, she had on big sunglasses and a checkered jacket. Since she wasn’t repping any team colors, people online joked about how the diva was only there for the entertainment. One fan who caught a glimpse of Adele in the stands tweeted, “Adele is just like us. Here for Rihanna nothing more.”

Billie Eilish & Tim Cook

Billie Eilish and Tim Cook spotted at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/H24WLZKT7H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Talk about an odd couple! Billie Eilish was spotted sitting beside Apple CEO Tim Cook at the game. While the pairing may have seemed random, the “Ocean Eyes” singer has a long history with the tech exec, who was there to oversee Apple Music’s Halftime Show. Apple Music was the first to sign Billie and brother Finneas back in 2017, and in 2021 she released her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry via Apple TV+.

Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts may be Eagles fans, but they are SUPER fans of Rihanna. #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/AtK16T6DpT — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts had their Philly colors on but were quick to admit that the halftime show was a priority. “We’re also Rihanna fans,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So the Eagles are lucky they get to do their thing right before Rihanna.” The Claws star continued, dubbing today the “Rihanna Bowl.”

Questlove

Questlove watched the action from a VIP box with a friend. The Philly native was surely there to root for his Eagles. Looking serious about the game, he kept his eyes on the field.

Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey kept a low profile during Super Bowl LVII. The former Twitter exec is from St. Louis, so it’s almost certain he was there to root for the Chiefs. He had a long beard and shaved head, while sporting a black and yellow tee.

Gavin DeGraw

The DeGraw bros take on the Kelce Bowl! Who we rooting for? #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/TosWb2R1HR — Gavin DeGraw (@GavinDeGraw) February 12, 2023

The Kelce brothers were the only sibling duo at the game. Singer Gavin DeGraw and his brother Joey shared a selfie from their seats with a great view of the field in the background. Posting the snap on Twitter, the “I Don’t Want To Be” crooner told followers, “The DeGraw bros take on the Kelce Bowl! Who we rooting for?”