Shakira, Katy Perry Send Rihanna Love Ahead Of Epic Super Bow Halftime Show

As Rihanna prepared to take the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12, powerful pals (and past halftime performers) like Shakira and Katy Perry stepped forward to show their support! During the final few hours before showtime, the newly single singer, 46, took to Instagram to share a sweet message for RiRi. “Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show,” she captioned a sweet throwback pic of the pals.

She finished the post with a heart face emoji and several hashtags. The pic showed Shakira and the “Umbrella” songstress laughing as they linked arms. She rocked long, blonde curls and a strappy dress design, while Rihanna wore a sexy strapless black dress, short curly hair, and a heavy gold statement necklace. It’s worth noting that the pop sensation previously performed during Super Bowl 2020, alongside fellow superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Katy, who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2015, also took to social media to share a similar message. “Sending you all the love. you got this [Rihanna,]” the “Firework” singer wrote alongside football and heart emojis via Twitter.

sending you all the love. you got this @rihanna ♥️🏈 #SuperBowlLVII — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 13, 2023

Many of Shakira’s 82.3 million followers rushed to the comments section to react to her sweet message. “We want a collab,” wrote one fan, while another remarked, “Omg I love them… QUEENS.” Others had hopes for a surprise appearance. “I hope RiRi brings you on stage for ‘Can’t Remember to Forget You!!!'” gushed a fan.

Shakira and Rihanna have been good friends for quite some time. After they appeared together in the video for “Can’t Remember To Forget You” in 2014, Shakira told The Sun on Sunday that they often texted, though their busy schedules didn’t allow them to meet in person often. “She is still the girl next door – approachable and humble,” said Shakira, via The Daily Mail. “We are friends and text each other, but our lives are in different geographic places. She’s quite a busy woman and so am I.”

And now, they have the rare Super Bowl stage in common, too.