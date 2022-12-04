Rihanna Stuns In Strapless Black Dress Out For Dinner With ASAP Rocky In Miami: Photos

Rihanna has slayed her weeks at Miami’s Art Basel all week, and the final night was no exception. The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, opted for a sheer black dress with a built-in bustier as she stepped out for dinner at Italian spot Carbone with beau ASAP Rocky, also 34. She accessorized with gold chains adorned over her the dress for an ’80s glam touch, accessorizing with a brown patterned shoulder bag and strappy black sandal.

As expected, her glam was on point with a beachy loose curl fitting for the Miami climate. She added a dash of color to the look with a bright turquoise eye shadow — likely from her own namesake line — and holiday ready red manicure. A$AP opted for a more casual ensemble in a blue-and-white striped button down from Miu Miu over a white t-shirt, along with gray and white striped jeans. The “Problems” rapper — née Rakeem Myers — also sported a Gucci patterned beanie with an oversized print.

The duo have been out and about at the star-studded, multi-day Art Basel event that includes exhibitions, immersive performances, music, brand events and more. A$AP himself performed at Story nightclub on Dec. 1 with his supportive girlfriend in the crowd. Rihanna looked drop dead gorgeous in a super sparkly look consisting of a bedazzled button down and relaxed, matching pants as she exited the venue in the wee hours of the morning. She also kept her face covered with a pair of sunglasses and added a pair of silver sandals along with a matching handbag.

Outside of Art Basel and the occasional Los Angeles dinner date with A$AP, the “Umbrella” singer has been keeping a somewhat low profile since giving birth to their first child — a son — back in May. Rihanna announced she was pregnant in late January last year with a series of gorgeous bump reveal photos as she went for a walk around New York City with A$AP, who also hails from the Big Apple. The singer has yet to confirm her son’s name or share any photos of him.