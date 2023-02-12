Adele Attends Super Bowl ‘Just For Rihanna’ & Her Halftime Show: See Photos

Adele attended Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, and it looked like she had an amazing time up in the stands. The game, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against each other in Glendale, Arizona, was a pretty big deal for football fans, but Adele, 34, had previously said she was at the game for one reason only — to see Rihanna, 34, perform during the Halftime Show.

“I’m going just for Rihanna,” Adele joked during her Las Vegas residency show on Friday, Feb. 3. “I don’t give a flying f***,” she continued in the hilarious moment that was caught on video and shared on social media after it happened. And honestly, we really can’t blame Adele — the newly rebranded Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is produced by DPS with Roc Nation, marks Rihanna’s first live performance in five years. So it’s a really big deal.

“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ — Tin🪐| vegas era🍷 (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023

And we’re glad it’s a big enough deal to have gotten her to the game. As massive Adele fans here at HollywoodLife, we love seeing her at any and all major events. Just one week ago, on Feb. 5, Adele attended the Grammy Awards, where she had a blast with Lizzo, and made headlines for her reaction to Harry Styles‘ Album Of The Year win, so we had a blast watching her be her amazing self. And now, we got to see her at the Super Bowl, too, so our year is off to a pretty great start.