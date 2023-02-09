‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Reveal They Participated In An ‘Eiffel Tower’ Together: Watch

Nothing says Jersey Shore like threesomes! During this week’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode preview, the crew sat down for lunch and engaged in some naughty conversation. After Snooki (Nicole Polizzi), 35, suggested that Angelina Pivarnick, 36, should “have a threesome” with Vinny Guadagnino, 35, things turned rated R. “I wouldn’t do that, it’s too close to the other guys d***,” Vinny said, before Mike Sorrentino (The Situation), 40, dropped a truth bomb. “We did the Eiffel Tower before, but we never crossed swords,” Mike said. When Angelina asked, “who?”, the 40-year-old replied, “me and Vinny.”

Although the nitty-gritty details aren’t necessary, Mike basically told his co-stars that he and the 35-year-old engaged in a threesome with another person. After Pauly D, 42, told the crew what exactly that consisted of, Jenni Farley (JWOWW), 36, was not pleased. “There are some things I wish I didn’t hear in life,” Jenni said in response to the news. “Mike and Vinny explaining what an Eiffel Tower is and the fact that they did it, ew.” Later, the mom-of-two asked the men if they “are just cool with it” now, and Vinny proclaimed that, “2009 was a weird year.”

Of course, Snooki got her two cents in as well and noted how MTV has a plethora of sex tapes of the entire cast. “Do you know how many sex tapes they have of us? It’s disgusting,” she said. “And we shared the smush room without washing the sheets, nasty.” Even JWOWW was shocked looking back at the montage clip of how many times the cast had sex during the reality TV show. “The fact we would all have sex on camera. Like, ‘Alright, no big deal,'” the 36-year-old beauty scoffed.

After MTV shared the episode preview ahead of tonight’s episode, many fans flooded the Twitter comments with their reactions to the shocking intimacy secrets. “Legit had to look up what an eiffel tower was! LOL wish I wasn’t so educated now!”, one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “vinny is hilarious ‘for 50 million I’d suck his [Zack Clayton] d***’.” At the end of the clip, the cast also chatted about how much they would sell a sex tape for, when Jenni complained about the tax deductions. Of course, Vinny just had to reference Mike’s recent incarceration for fraud. “The whole world pays taxes, except Mike,” he joked. The whole crew then responded in unison with, “oh my god!”, but Mike just laughed it off.

Mike, Vinny, Snooki, and the others rose to fame when MTV’s Jersey Show premiered in 2009. The majority of the crew remained on the show for six seasons until the final episode aired in 2012. Since then, the stars have all made cameos in the many spin-off series on the network including the 2012 hit Snooki & Jwoww. These days the crew rounds up to party together every now and then for the latest installment, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which first hit the air in 2018. The current season airs every Thursday on MTV and is also available to stream on Amazon Prime.