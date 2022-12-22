‘Jersey Shore’ Trailer: Snooki Urges Angelina To ‘Just Admit’ That She ‘Likes’ Vinny

Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick‘s will-they-won’t-they dynamic plays out on the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. MTV released the season 6 trailer which shows the Jersey gang vacationing all across the country. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 35, tries to convince Angelina, 36, to make a move on Vinny, 35.

“You like him. Just say it! You like Vinny,” Snooki tells Angelina, who split from her husband Chris Larangeira in Feb. 2022. The trailer shows Angelina kissing Vinny on the cheek, hinting that this romance may finally happen.

Also in the trailer, Mike The Situation, 40, reveals the big news that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Pauly D, Jenny “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese also star in the new season, which premieres January 26.

MTV’s press release for season 6 reveals that the cast will travel to South Carolina, New Orelans, and more places across the country. Vinny’s appearance on Dancing with The Stars, Mike and Lauren’s baby news, and Angelina’s love life post-divorce will all be major storylines. Plus, MTV teased that there will be “drama” with the group which “leads to a bombshell no one saw coming.”

Vinny and Angelina hooked up already back in the day, and fans are always buzzing about the apparent “sexual tension” between them. After Angelina split from her husband earlier this year, Vinny addressed the rumors about his relationship with his co-star.

“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I’d rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those rumors,” he told US Weekly in Feb. 2022. “I don’t know if people think that I’m like, capping or I’m lying about this,” Vinny added. “Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you, I do not.”