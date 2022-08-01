‘Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren: ‘God Is Good’

Another Jersey Shore baby is about to be added to the mix! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino took to Instagram on July 31 to announce his wife, Lauren Sorrentino’s, second pregnancy. The reality star shared a pic of himself, Lauren and their one-year-old son, Romeo, posing by the pool to share the news. “We have an amazing announcement!!!” he wrote. “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way, January 2023. God is Good.” That means baby no. 2 is just four months away! Lauren also posted the image with a similar message.

Mike and Lauren are college sweethearts. Although they took some time off from their relationship during the beginning of Mike’s Jersey Shore days, they eventually found their way back together. She stuck by him throughout his legal troubles, which included an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion in 2019. The two tied the knot in Nov. 2018, just weeks before Mike went behind bars.

Although the couple began trying for a baby as soon as Mike got out of prison in Sept. 2019. They conceived a baby the first night Mike was home, but Lauren miscarried at six weeks. “It was hard,” Lauren admitted in Nov. 2019. “It was really difficult. But I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

View Related Gallery 'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now: Photos Of The Transformation Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885256s) Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Vinnie Guadagnino, Sammi Sweatheart Giancola, Pauly Delvecchio, Ronnie Magro, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick Jersey Shore - 2009 Mtv USA TV Portrait

Finally, in Nov. 2020, Mike and Lauren shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child. Romeo was born in May 2021. The journey to his birth was documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, including a scary hospitalization due to a spiked fever just days after birth. Luckily, everything wound up being okay, and now, the Sorrentinos are going to expand their family even further with a brother or sister for the toddler!