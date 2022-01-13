Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Admits Being A Dad Is ‘Amazing’: ‘I Found My Purpose’

Season 5 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ features Mike ‘The Situation’ adapting to fatherhood, and he gushed to HL about how ‘amazing’ it’s been to take on this new chapter of his life.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has come a long way from his partying days in Seaside! Now, the reality star is more than five years sober, married, and has completed a prison sentence for tax evasion. Most importantly, though, he became a dad in 2021 when he and his wife, Lauren Pesce, gave birth to their son, Romeo, in May. “Besides not really getting much sleep, it’s an amazing thing,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You can never imagine what it’s like being a dad until you’re actually a dad. If I had to describe it…you’re introduced to a love you didn’t even know existed. I feel like I found my purpose.”

Having a baby and being a dad is just another way for Mike to show Jersey Shore viewers how much he’s grown since he first appeared on the show in 2009. “I think my biggest flex is being a dad,” Mike admitted. “It was just me showing a different side to the audience and viewers. I feel like I’ve been working on being this mature, new version of myself for quite some time, so being a dad was the next step for me. This is a big season for me and I’m very excited to show how I am as a dad.”

Lauren gave birth to Romeo during the Jan. 6 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season five. However, at the end of the episode, the family was dealt some complications as Romeo spiked a fever before leaving the hospital. Viewers will have to wait and see how Mike and Lauren handle the situation when the storyline continues in the Jan. 13 episode.

Meanwhile, Mike’s castmates couldn’t be happier that he’s embarking on this next chapter of his life. “I think being a dad fits Mike so well,” Vinny Guadagnino gushed, while Deena Cortese added, “I knew he was going to be a great dad. I always saw him with all of our kids, and they were definitely ready to be parents, for sure.” Lauren had a miscarriage before welcoming Romeo, so it’s definitely been a patient waiting game for the couple to have a baby of their own.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.