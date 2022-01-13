Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Admits Being A Dad Is ‘Amazing’: ‘I Found My Purpose’
Season 5 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ features Mike ‘The Situation’ adapting to fatherhood, and he gushed to HL about how ‘amazing’ it’s been to take on this new chapter of his life.
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has come a long way from his partying days in Seaside! Now, the reality star is more than five years sober, married, and has completed a prison sentence for tax evasion. Most importantly, though, he became a dad in 2021 when he and his wife, Lauren Pesce, gave birth to their son, Romeo, in May. “Besides not really getting much sleep, it’s an amazing thing,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You can never imagine what it’s like being a dad until you’re actually a dad. If I had to describe it…you’re introduced to a love you didn’t even know existed. I feel like I found my purpose.”
Meanwhile, Mike’s castmates couldn’t be happier that he’s embarking on this next chapter of his life. “I think being a dad fits Mike so well,” Vinny Guadagnino gushed, while Deena Cortese added, “I knew he was going to be a great dad. I always saw him with all of our kids, and they were definitely ready to be parents, for sure.” Lauren had a miscarriage before welcoming Romeo, so it’s definitely been a patient waiting game for the couple to have a baby of their own.
