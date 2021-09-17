See Pic

Jwoww Shares Pic Of Her Daughter Meilani, 7, & Snooki’s Daughter Giovanna, 6, Looking Like Their Moms

snooki
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jenni J-Woww Farley2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
Jenni J-Woww Farley MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019
Jenni J-Woww FarleyMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Zack Clayton Carpinello, Jenni J-Woww FarleyJenni J-Woww Farley at Hakkasan Nightclub, Las Vegas, USA - 25 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Like mother, like daughter. ‘Jersey Shore’ stars Jwoww and Snooki proved their daughters Meilani and Giovanna are their mini-me’s in an adorable pic.

Jersey Shore stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have some serious mini-me’s on their hands. The reality TV stars brought their daughters together for the most adorable photo during a playdate. The duo looked just like their MTV star moms as they smiled and placed their hands on their hips in the snap posted to Instagram on September 16. “Snooki and Jwoww,” the proud mama captioned the snap.

Their former co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who recently welcomed his first son, Romeo, replied to the post, “Omg Stahp,” while his wife Lauren added, “I cantttt at this mini-me cuteness!” JWoww also shared the pic to her daughter’s own IG page, writing, “My best friend,” as Giovanna replied, “With my bestie today!” JWoww and her x-husband Roger Mathews also share five-year-old son Greyson, while Snooki is a mom to sons Angelo James, 2, and Lorenzo Dominic, 9, with husband Jionni LaValle.

Just last month, the reality TV icon celebrated Lorenzo’s 9th birthday with a WWE-themed party. He even had a wrestling-inspired cake. “Such a fun day celebrating my Lorenzo turning 9! So proud of you my first baby! & can’t wait to see you kill it in the ring one day!,” she captioned the pictures. Although she’s no longer a regular cast member on Jersey Shore, she has a new gig as the host of Riduclousness spinoff, Messyness, which premiered in August.

snooki
Snooki and Jwoww. Image: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She’s be joined by Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray in her new venture, which will see her comment on comedy clips that celebrate “dating, partying and all the messy stages experienced in young adulthood.” Nicole told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “I feel like it’s kind of the same thing [as Jersey Shore] but not. “It’s two totally different shows, but the same at the same time. On Jersey Shore I get to be messy and fun and drinking, and on Messyness, I get to be fun and messy and drinking my wine.

Related Gallery

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- PICS

Jersey Shore cast arrive at Good Morning America. 09 Jul 2019 Pictured: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA462268_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicole ?Snooki? Polizzi'How I Get It Done' event hosted by The Cut, Arrivals, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 04 Mar 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885256v) Nicole Polizzi Jersey Shore - 2009 Mtv USA Television

She continued, “It just kind of made sense. And I’m celebrating with other people on this show. The fact that Tori, Adam and Teddy are there and we can just bring our own opinions and our own stories, I was so excited for. I also wanted to host. I love hosting. I feel like it’s so different. So I wanted to try something different, but of course, still at MTV.”