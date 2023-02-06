Taylor Swift & Ex Harry Styles Hug At The Grammys & She Cheers For His AOTY Win: Watch

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are on friendly terms following their 2013 breakup. The exes were both in attendance at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and fans in the crowd caught them sharing a hug and catching up during a commercial break. Taylor went over to Harry’s table and they spent a moment talking to one another.

A BETTER QUALITY VIDEO OF TAYLOR AND HARRY INTERACTING OMFG #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/99UI5j4nFT — hayley “you’re so sweet” 7.29, 8.4 (@this1smetrying) February 6, 2023

Later in the evening, Harry was awarded Album of the Year for Harry’s House, beating out Beyonce, who had been favored to win, in the category. Taylor was on her feet, giving Harry a standing ovation for his win. She respectfully stood up for his entire acceptance speech, as well. Earlier in the evening, Taylor also cheered Harry on when he performed and took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

the person who captured this deserves the world you literally never lose being a harry styles and taylor swift fan pic.twitter.com/jNLWcb3Nsd — etain! (@getawaydancing) February 6, 2023

Taylor and Harry dated on and off for several months in 2012 and the beginning of 2013. He inspired most of the tracks off her Grammy-winning album, 1989. The two first proved they were amicable when they both attended the 2021 Grammys and had another catch up session in the crowd.

The 2023 Grammys were a big night for both Harry and Taylor. In addition to the two big categories that Harry won, he was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, which he lost to Lizzo, Bonnie Raitt and Adele, respectively. Taylor won one award, Best Music Video, during the Grammys pre-telecast for her song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film).” She was nominated for Best Country Song, Song of the Year, and Best Song Written For Visual Media, as well.

After her pre-show win, Taylor took to Twitter to acknowledge how special this moment was for her. “I can’t put into words what this means to me,” she wrote. “For the Recording Academy and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music…I am blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”