Taylor Swift Rocks Sparkly Blue Crop Top & Matching Skirt At The 2023 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift took a break from rehearsing for her upcoming Eras Tour to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, and she looked amazing! Wearing a sparkly blue crop top and matching dress, she commanded the red carpet with ease. The dress itself was a custom Roberto Cavalli midnight blue silk gown designed by Fausto Puglisi. And Taylor accessorized the look with blue nail polish, blue eyeshadow and gorgeous jewelry, rocked her signature red lip and put her hair up, as her bangs framed her beautiful face. It’s always nice to see Taylor at award shows, but this might be one of her best looks ever!

Ahead of the show, Taylor was nominated for four awards, so she has a good shot at adding to her already massive collection of trophies, including 11 Grammys. But the nominations aren’t for her most recent album, Midnights (it’s not eligible until 2024) — they’re for her re-recording of Red. This year, she’s nominated for Best Song, Best Music Video, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Best Country Song.

As we said earlier, Taylor is currently preparing for her record-breaking Eras Tour, which is set to kick off in Arizona in March. She’s also been hard at work in the studio re-recording four of the six albums she has left to re-release as (Taylor’s Version). Fans’ latest theory is that she’s working on her sixth studio album, Reputation, which she became eligible to re-record in November.