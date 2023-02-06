Taylor Swift Embraces Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin In Unexpected Grammys Photo

Coco Austin, 43, seemed to have a great time at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night and captured the moment she and Taylor Swift, 33, embraced for a cute Instagram photo. The wife of Ice-T, 64, smiled from ear to ear when she had her arms around the singer and showed off her epic dress. It as a tan and silver sequin choice with long-sleeved and a low neckline.

Taylor, who was also smiling in the epic pic, wore a navy blue long-sleeved crop top and matching long skirt that also included sequins, which happened to be one of the most loved looks of the event. “Grammy’s 2023,” Coco captioned the post that included the image. She also added solo photos of her on the red carpet and photos of her with Anitta and Big Latto.

Her post didn’t end there. She showed off red carpet photos with her husband, who wore a black and silver patterned blazer, black pants, and a black hat, and a photo of him posing with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The rock’s silky gold blazer and matching pants was also a hit when it came to eye-catching outfits at the event.

Many of Coco’s followers shared comments after she posted the Grammys recap. “Beautiful! Love the dress,” one follower wrote while another quoted Taylor’s song “Bejeweled” by writing, “Make the whole place shimmer.” A third wrote, “You guys looked fabulous” and a fourth shared, “Wow look at y’all! You and Ice are gorgeous together! Impeccable style, that dress is probably my favorite outfit I’ve seen you in, stunning! 😍💜🙂.”

When Coco’s not attending star-studded events like the Grammys, she’s spending time with her and Ice-T’s adorable daughter Chanel, 7. Back in Sept., the doting parents shared a sweet photo of the tot on her first day of first grade. Coco also shared a loving photo of her hugging her only daughter during “Bring your parent to School Day,” as she wrote in the caption.