Ice-T Gushes Coco ‘Turned Into Super Mom’ With Daughter Chanel: ‘She Keeps Surprising Me’

Ice-T admitted he was surprised how well his wife, Coco Austin, took to motherhood, when she decided she wanted to be a mom later in life.

Ice definitely loves Coco, but what made him love her more was her ‘supermom’ skills! The rapper opened up to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about life at home, and admitted that his wife Coco Austin “keeps surprising” him with her approach to motherhood. “I didn’t expect her to be such a great mom. She keeps surprising me. She really just outdoes herself,” Ice-T gushed.

When asked why he was “surprised” by Coco’s mothering, Ice admitted, “She didn’t want to be a mom until she hit her 30s. She was doing her peep show in Vegas and she said, ‘When I’m done with this, we’re going to have a baby.’ She was 35, and she was concerned because we had created a lifestyle, where she was traveling with me, she was everywhere with me. And she was like, ‘When I have this baby, I don’t want it to change my lifestyle.'”

However, when their daughter Chanel was born in 2015, Ice-T said “everything changed” and Coco “turned into a supermom.” “Nothing was more important than Chanel,” he explained. “We’ve never had a nanny, we’ve never spent the night away from Chanel.” He went on to gush over their daughter, who is now 6 and as spunky as her parents, according to the Law & Order star. “We had no idea that our kid was going to come out the way she did! She’s so cool and so funny,” he gushed, adding, “She’s wild, like her mother. She does crazy stunts and stuff like that. But she can get gangster. She can.”

If you’re hoping to see a reboot of Ice-T and Coco’s popular reality TV show Ice Loves Coco, and now with the addition of their daughter, you might want to just check out Coco’s Instagram instead! “Reality TV as a whole is a double edged sword trying to entertain people with your life. I think Coco uses Instagram well and she has her own daily thing she does to show our life,” Ice-T explained. “But as far as the actual television show again, it never say never.”

Ice-T spoke to HollywoodLife in partnership with Cheerios, as he focuses on being heart healthy and getting others involved, as well! The 64-year-old admitted his health has become more and more important to him as he’s aged, and Cheerios is an easy way to enjoy yourself while also treating your body well. “Medicine doesn’t always taste good, but this is your chance to eat some cereal, it tastes good and it’s good for you. So I was 100% with it!” he told HL. In addition to starring in three commercials for the brand, Ice is also featured on the Cheerios box and is even narrating a 4-minute walking, stretching, core strengthening and dance workout via a QR code on the back of the limited-edition happy heart shape boxes of Cheerios.

I'm committed to staying fit, so during National Heart month I’ve partnered with @cheerios to get you involved too. Find limited edition heart shaped Cheerios for all the info of how to work out with me and Coach Buzz. #Ad #Cheerios #PourYourHeartIntoIt pic.twitter.com/0IofgsBKyH — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 31, 2022

