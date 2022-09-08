Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Looks Adorable As She Heads To 1st Day Of 1st Grade

It seems like it was yesterday that Coco (aka Coco Austin) gave birth to her and Ice-T‘s baby girl, Chanel. Fast forward nearly seven years later, and Chanel is a first grader! Coco, 43, experienced the mixed bag of emotions that every parent goes through on the first day of school, sharing a photo of Chanel, 6, starting the first grade. “My baby,” Coco captioned the image she posted to her Instagram on Sept. 7. “Definitely a bittersweet day.”

In the photo, Chanel said her school is “AWESOME!” and that she wanted to be a “singer” when she grew up. At six years old and 42-inches tall, her favorite things to do are “dance,” “draw,” and “make food.” The young girl shared a similar photo on Chanel’s official IG account. “First Day of School!!” reads the caption. “I told mommy I know I’m a big girl, but I want to stay your baby. Can I be a big girl baby? And she told me no matter what I’m her baby forever.”

Ice-T, 64, also reflected on how his youngest daughter is quickly growing up. Time flies..” the Law & Order actor and rap legend tweeted, along with the same photo that Coco posted. Ice noted that Chanel was sta the “1st day of 1st grade today. How about that… Wow.”

Earlier in the year, Ice-T spoke with HollywoodLife about how motherhood changed his wife. “I didn’t expect her to be such a great mom. She keeps surprising me. She really just outdoes herself,” he said in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “She didn’t want to be a mom until she hit her 30s. She was doing her peep show in Vegas and she said, ‘When I’m done with this, we’re going to have a baby.’…And she was like, ‘When I have this baby, I don’t want it to change my lifestyle.'” But, “everything changed,” said Ice, adding that “nothing was more important than Chanel” to Coco.

The couple’s parenting came under fire after fans criticized Coco for pushing her 6-year-old in a stroller. The news even made it over to CNN, which made Ice-T roll his eyes. “Lol…CNN? Really? MFs aint got sh-t else to talk about?” Chanel also responded to the criticism. “This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isn’t there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH,” she tweeted.