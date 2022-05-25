Ice-T & Coco Austin Clap Back After She’s Slammed For Pushing Daughter Chanel, 6, In Stroller

Coco Austin has responded amid criticism that she and husband Ice-T are still using a stroller for 6-year-old daughter Chanel. “Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize [literally] everything i do!” the 43-year-old actress and model tweeted on Tuesday, May 24. She then added that the comments were “ridiculous” as she went on to bring up the tragic school shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 19 children.

This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you'd rather mess with my mothering? SMH — Coco (@cocosworld) May 24, 2022

“Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH,” she said, also making a reference to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got shit else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol https://t.co/wL3cT1138Z pic.twitter.com/iESiMbFbz1 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 24, 2022

The defensive stance was in response to a photo Coco shared on social media from her vacation at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas with Chanel and Ice-T. In the image, the 6-year-old is seated in a stroller as her parents stood behind her on a shopping outing. “A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops,” Coco wrote on Sunday, May 22 alongside the family snap inside an Yves Saint Laurent store. “Chanel is so over it unless there’s something cool to see. Her face transitions instantly,” she joked.

Ice-T also took to social media to reply. “Lol… CNN? Really?” the 64-year-old wrote after re-tweeting a CNN article. “MFs ain’t got s–t else to talk about. F em all. Smh. Lol,” the Law & Order actor also said.

Fan comments on the family photo helped turn it into a viral conversation. “Let her grow up,” one person said in response.

This isn’t the first time Ice-T and Coco Austin have been under fire around their daughter: last year, the couple received backlash after the rapper revealed that Chanel, then 5, still breastfed occasionally. “Every once in a while, you know what I’m saying, she wants to get close to her mom, that’s what they do,” Coco said in 2019, before the story got traction again in August 2021. Ice-T clarified, “She eats food,” then adding, “She just likes to suck mom’s boob every now and then. Me Too!!!”