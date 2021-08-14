Coco Austin & Her Mini-Me Daughter Chanel Pose In Matching Comic Book-Inspired Outfits

Like mother, like daughter! Coco Austin stepped out in a black tank top and comic strip-style pants, while her mini-me Chanel wore a matching dress.

It seems Coco Austin‘s adorable daughter Chanel is already taking after her mom’s sense of fashion! The 42-year-old wife of Ice-T, 63, was spotted leaving a hair salon with her mini-me in tow, and the pair both donned comic book strip-inspired ensembles. The Ice Loves Coco star struck a pose next to the five-year-old, as they each looked fiercely down the camera lens.

Coco opted for a retro comic printed pair of leggings, which she paired with a scoop neck black tank top, a pair of towering black pumps, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, little Chanel opted for a sundress that was adorned with a cartoon Disney princess print. The mom-of-one styled her bright blonde hair in loose waves, which fell below her shoulders, as she rocked a bright pink lip color, gold hoop earrings, a silver watch and a black leather bag.

Chanel also proved she has a strong accessory game, as she donned a pair of sequined rainbow ballet flats, diamond earrings, and a bright bow in her hair. As fans would know, it comes just days after the proud mom faced backlash for still breastfeeding her daughter at the age of five. She told E!’s Daily Pop that the negative feedback she’s been getting from others is not making her change her opinion about the subject and even jokingly said her daughter’s going to be “a boob freak.”

“I’m [not] going to stop because I feel like it’s a great bonding experience between her and I,” she said in the clip. “She’s my only child, it’s not like I have a big family of kids, and so I’m savoring every moment with this child.” The doting mom also admitted that she didn’t think she would end up breastfeeding for so long.

“I always thought I wasn’t going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing,” she explained. “I thought I would stop more like around one. Then I loved it too much, and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m wanted, like she wants me.’ I think a lot of mothers would understand.”.