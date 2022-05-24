LeBron James Furious & Josh Gad Slams TX Governor As Celebs React To Texas School Shooting

Why does this keep happening? Once again, we find ourselves mourning the lives of young people, who died senselessly due to gun violence. An “active shooter” entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 and killed at least 18 children and three others, according to Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who confirmed the news to CNN. Dozens more are injured, and it looks like the fatality number is dangerously close to rising. Upon hearing the news, celebrities took to social media to share not only their sorrow, but their fury over the news that young people had been attacked and killed at their school.

LeBron James

LeBron James was one of the first celebrities to publicly react about the shooting with two tweets on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when it enough is enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!,” his first tweet read.

“There simply has to be change!, HAS TO BE!!,” he wrote in a second tweet with sad face emojis. “Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools.”

Josh Gad

Josh Gad also expressed concern for the “nation” — especially children. “We as a nation care more about celebs fighting in court than children dying in classrooms,” he wrote. “And to everyone who claims to be pro life, where is your compassion for the children who die every f*ucking week in this nation by the military grade guns you cherish?”

He also responded to a 2015 tweet from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, which said, “I’m EMBARRASSED: texas #2 nation for new gun purchases, behind CALIFORNIA. Let’s pick up the pace Texans. @NRA.”

“14 kids,” Josh’s response read.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans‘ tweet was short but passionate. “F*CKING ENOUGH!!!!,” it read.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a message about the shooting. “another school shooting,” she wrote with disturbed emoji faces. “devastating. breaks my heart for these families.”

Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro expressed her frustration in more than one tweet. “Jesus Christ. Another mass shooting in America. This time in an elementary school,” she began her first tweet. “How many Americans, how many little kids, need to die before we finally say enough and throw-out those standing in the way of gun reform?”

Jesus Christ.

Another mass shooting in America.

This time in an elementary school.

“If you are one of the spineless cowards held hostage by the gun-lobby and have an obstacle to sensible gun reform, just shut the f*ck up, right now,” her second tweet read.

Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver wrote, “Stunned. Heartbroken. This shoulder terrify us all” in her tweet.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler also posted a lengthy tweet that demanded change. “WHAT IN GOD’S NAME ARE WE DOING? THIS HAS GOT TO CHANGE!,” she wrote. “THIS NATION IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT CONTROL THEIR WORST IMPULSES AND THE INNOCENT ALWAYS PAY THE PRICE! DON’T SAVE FETUSES ONLY TO HAVE THEM DIE AT SCHOOL BECAUSE YOU LOVE YOUR GUNS MORE THAN LIFE! FOR SHAME!!!”

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton called for legislators to stop gun violence in her tweet. “Thoughts and prayers are not enough. After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams. We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children,” she wrote.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington shared her thought “as a mother” and sent her prayers to the people connected to the tragedy. “As a mother, this is the tragically unimaginable,” she wrote. “School should be a SAFE place. My heart breaks for the pain and suffering of every family member and loved one connected to today’s events in Texas. My prayers are with you.”

Stephen King

Stephen King demanded gun control in his tweet. “GUN CONTROL NOW! STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS!,” he exclaimed.

GUN CONTROL NOW!

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler wrote, “I all for rights , but our Children have the right to see a tomorrow ..” in his tweet.

George Takei

George Takei had “no words” for the shooting in his tweet. “14 children and 1 teacher. There are no words. And there are no actions ever taken,” he wrote.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen mentioned taking away reproductive rights over guns in his tweet. ” What a f*cked up country this is. Take away women’s reproductive rights but give everybody a gun. What could go wrong,” he wrote.

Joy Behar

Joy Behar called the country “lost” in her tweet. “Out country is lost. I weep for our children,” she wrote.

Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman called the shooter a “monster” in her tweet. “It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity—it’s inhumanity,” she wrote.

She added a second tweet that read, “The truth is, one nation under guns.”

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt responded to Texas Senator Ted Cruz‘s tweet about the shooting, which offered prayer to the children and families and thanked law enforcement and first responders for acting “swiftly” during the horrific incident. “I don’t want to go down in history as a monster. I want that title RIGHT NOW,” Patton’s response read.