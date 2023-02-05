Coco Austin Rocked Incredibly Plunging Sheer Sequin Dress At The Grammys

Coco Austin always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 5. The 43-year-old showed off a ton of skin when she wore a skintight sheer dress with an incredibly plunging neckline.

Coco’s long-sleeve see-through dress was completely covered in silver sequins and showed off a nude bodysuit underneath. The sexiest part of the dress was her extremely low-cut scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage that poured out of the top.

As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down and parted to the side in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and bright pink lip tied her look together.

Coco was joined by her hubby, Ice-T who also looked dapper in his outfit. Ice-T wore a dark blue velvet Gucci patterned blazer with a black button-down shirt underneath. He tucked his shirt into a pair of black trousers with black Gucci loafers, sunglasses, and a top hat.

Coco got her hair done before the Grammys and she posted a gorgeous selfie on Instagram writing, “Getting Grammy ready…Shout out to @frameandthreadextensions for such silky fantastic hair in speedy overnight time. Also got some credit to my other hair ladies that keep me right @style_by_danielle for install and @bellas_beaute_studio_ for color!”

Coco is always rocking stylish outfits and aside from this look, she recently posted a photo wearing skintight pink leggings with a light pink top, a furry cream coat, and a knit pink beanie. She topped her look off with a smokey-eye and matte pink lip.