Miranda Lambert Sparkles In Silver Fringe Gown At Grammys: Photos

Miranda Lambert proved herself queen of country at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The “Over You” hitmaker stunned in a gorgeous black gown dripping with silver fringe designed by Le Thanh Hoa. The intricate frock featured a plunging neckline giving fans a peek at her decolletage. Let’s just say Miranda knew the assignment and delivered!

The gorgeous guitar player led the pack of country singers at the annual gala, as she was the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the four country categories — Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album. The nods primarily came from her 2022 album Palomino. Maren Morris and Luke Combs were next in line with three nominations each, while Ashley McBryde landed with two nods. Both Luke and Ashley were looking to score their first Grammy win this year.

While she had plenty of reason to celebrate with the Grammy recognition, Miranda also made sure to commemorate a personal milestone recently, as she marked four years of marriage with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. The singer took to her Instagram in January to honor her “main squeeze” with a slideshow of cute snapshots of the couple. “Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin … Happy anniversary babe! You are the best,” she captioned it. “(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics).”

Brendan reciprocated the love on his own Instagram by sharing his own pics of the adorable couple. He captioned it, “4 years down and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary @mirandalambert.”

The couple got hitched back in January 2019 after a very brief courtship. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” Miranda told People of her decision to get married so quickly. As fans know, the nuptials came after her split from superstar Blake Shelton, which she referenced during the same interview. “I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce. I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could,” she explained.