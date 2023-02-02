Whoopi Goldberg Shows Kit Harington Her Hilarious ‘Game Of Thrones’-Inspired Toilet

Nothing says you’re a die-hard Game of Thrones fan like a GOT-themed toilet! The HBO star, Kit Harington, 36, appeared on the Feb. 2 episode of The View, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, showed him her “iron throne” toilet (see video below)! During the interview, co-host Sara Haines set the record straight about who was the biggest fan of the show. “Now Alyssa [Farah Griffin] said she’s the biggest Game of Thrones fan, but Whoopi has an actual Iron Throne in her dressing room,” she dished. Upon seeing the lavish toilet Kit and the rest of the hosts reacted with plenty of laughter.

The EGOT winner told Kit that the George R.R. Martin series is one of her favorites, even nearly four years after the final episode aired. Whoopi also noted that they attempted to get the cast of GOT on The View “for as long” as the show was on, but due to their “filming schedules,” they were unable to. “So, this is a show that, from day one, was my favorite, and still remains,” the Sister Act star gushed. “When I want to see something really fun, I go there. Because it’s a great show, and thanks for doing it.”

During the 36-year-old’s time on the talk show on Thursday, he also answered some questions about the series, which he starred in for eight seasons. When Alyssa inquired about what “other character” other than his Jon Snow, would he have liked to portray, he knew the answer right away. “I would have liked to be Ned Stark I think,” he revealed. The famous character it notably portrayed by Sean Bean 63. Later, Kit showed off his romantic side and told the ladies of The View what his all-time favorite moment was on the show. “I mean its soppy but probably.. it was Season 2 and it was meeting Rose [Leslie],” the Hollywood hunk noted.

Kit and Rose met on the set of the popular show, in which she played the role of Ygritte. The celebrity couple tied the knot several years later in 2018, about one year ahead of the series finale. Most recently, Kit reflected on the role of Jon during a Dec. 11, 2022 interview with EW. “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” he said of Jon’s mindset at the end of GOT. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Aside from all things Westeros-related, the UK native is set to star in a new thriller movie called Baby Ruby due out Feb. 3. Some of his new co-stars include Portrait of a Lady on Fire star Noémie Merlant, Palm Springs actress Meredith Hagner, and the legendary Jayne Atkinson, 63. In the Bess Wohl directed film, Kit and Noémie play new parents who endure multiple hardships. Kit even noted that being a new parent himself inspired him to take on the role, as he “responded to the script.” Rose and her husband are now proud parents to a son who they welcomed sometime in early 2021.