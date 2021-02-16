Kit Harington & Rose Leslie’s Baby Born: See 1st Photos Of The Couple With Newborn

And baby makes three! Congratulations to ‘Game Of Thrones’ stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, who have welcomed their first child together.

Congratulations are in order for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie who recently welcomed their first child together. The couple, who wed in 2019, did not announce their pregnancy, but on Feb. 16, photos surfaced of them out and about with their newborn. In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Rose held the little one in a baby carrier, while Kit protectively held her hand on their stroll.

Like the baby’s birth, Rose’s pregnancy was a secret for quite a bit of time, as well. The actress, 34, surprised fans when she debuted her baby bump in a photoshoot for Britain’s Make Magazine on September 26, 2020. She and Kit, 34, who starred opposite each other as Jon Snow and Ygritte on the HBO series Game of Thrones, first met on set. Rose opened up about becoming a parent during a rare interview on October 21. “I am thrilled to be expecting,” she told the New York Post, adding, “I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”

The adorable couple’s characters fell in love on our TV screens — and so did they in real life! Although Rose’s character was tragically killed off in season four, Kit and Rose kept Jon Snow and Ygritte’s love alive in real life, sparking romance rumors as early as 2012. Although they split briefly, the pair kept their relationship private for years before confirming they were an item in 2016. Kit eventually popped the question in September 2017, and confirmed the happy news in the most British way: through a classified ad in The Times. They said their ‘I do’s’ in Scotland in June 2019.

Kit and Rose are notoriously private about their relationship, so fans may not get to see photos of their little one’s face for quite some time. The actors have also not revealed whether or not they had a boy or a girl. One thing that’s clear from the smiles on their faces in these new pics, though, is that they’re absolutely loving life as new parents!