Kit Harington Hints At ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sequel Series: Jon Snow Is ‘Not Okay’

Kit Harington didn’t officially talk about the Jon Snow sequel series that’s currently in development, but he did open up about his character’s fate at the end of Game of Thrones after killing Daenerys Targaryen. “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Kit said at the Game of Thrones Convention, according to EW. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

Jon Snow was sent to the Night’s Watch as punishment instead of being killed. He was last seen journeying beyond the Wall. Kit doesn’t think Jon Snow will ever be able to live in peace.

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that…” Kit noted. After a brief pause, he added, “That’s interesting.”

He continued, “So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He’s not okay.”

Back in June, a Jon Snow-centered sequel series was reported to be in early development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Game of Thrones author and creator George R. R. Martin spoke about the project and revealed that the working title of the show is Snow.