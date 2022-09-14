Kit Harington Reveals Why He Felt A ‘Palpable Fear’ Before Watching ‘House Of The Dragon’

Kit Harington, 35, is a big fan of House of the Dragon. The actor who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones applauded the new prequel series on Josh Horowitz‘s Happy Sad Confused podcast, though he did admit he was worried he’d have a hard time watching the show at first. “I thought I would have PTSD about it, and I really didn’t,” he explained. “I watched it because I was intrigued and because Miguel [Saopochnik] is my friend and I wanted to see what he done with it.”

Kit Harington gives a big thumbs up to HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. “They’ve nailed it” Watch our full chat here! https://t.co/jwAhShwNEl pic.twitter.com/lceF9gUori — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 14, 2022

Kit continued, “I had a real palpable fear of sitting down and watching it, and I felt emotional and I felt strange seeing people in the costumes, me not being involved, all in the lead up of the press felt odd. And then I watched it, and I was like, ‘It’s a different thing.’ It’s a different show. It’s different people.”

The British actor said he has “overwhelming support” for the House of the Dragon team and is “really proud” of the new show. “Not that I should be proud, because it has nothing to do with me, but I was proud for them,” Kit said. “I think that they’ve done a really good show and it’s its own thing It’s really hard to follow up a big show like that and I think they’ve nailed it and made it their own and that’s great.”

Kit also addressed the rumors that he’s reprising his role as Jon Snow in an upcoming spinoff series. “The only thing I’ll say about that is I know nothing about it,” Kit coyly said on the podcast. Josh pointed out that George R. R. Martin already confirmed the Jon Snow spinoff in a blog post, but Kit still wouldn’t confirm the news himself. “Well, George is allowed to talk,” he said, before adding, “I would be talking in riddles if I went any further.”

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in GOT, also previously weighed in on the rumored Jon Snow show. She told BBC News in June that Kit “told her” about the spinoff and that “it’s happening.” She went on to say, “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Neither HBO nor Kit have confirmed the Jon Snow show, so we can’t be sure that it’s happening. Luckily, GOT fans are loving House of the Dragon, which takes 200 years before the events of the flagship series and is all about Daenerys’ ancestors, the Targaryen family. The series has shattered ratings records for HBO and has already been renewed for season 2.