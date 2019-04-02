‘Game of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin: When He Will Finish Books 6 & 7 In The Series

Is George R.R. Martin on the cusp of gifting us with the final ‘A Song Of Ice And Fire’ novels? The sixth and seventh books are on the way, we’ve learned exclusively from a source close to the author.

Sorry, Game of Thrones fans, but don’t hold your breath if you’re waiting for books six and seven in the series. George R.R. Martin isn’t anywhere near finished with the final novels, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY. It’s devastating news for hardcore GoT readers, but, according to a source close to the author, it’s just how it’s going to be. “George is consistently working on the other books in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series, but he’s a perfectionist,” the source said. “So, the chances of the next book in the series to come out this year — and before the Game Of Thrones series ends — is highly unlikely.” That makes sense, considering that the eighth and final season of the legendary HBO saga begins on April 14. The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring are absolutely not dropping in two weeks. George isn’t sweating it.

And, as fans know, the GoT series stopped following the novels awhile ago. He wants the show to finish “the way it’s supposed to” before introducing new material. Plus, George just runs on his own time schedule. As the source dished, “George knows fans are clamoring for it, but he started these book in the early nineties, so things are just going to go the way he deems fit.” George hasn’t released a Game of Thrones book since 2011, A Dance with Dragons. He’s taken his time between the other novels in the series: A Game of Thrones (1996), A Clash of Kings (1998), A Storm of Swords (2000), and A Feast for Crows (2005).

George, who is 70 years old, has apparently joked to his friends over the years that he’ll finish the series when he’s 80. They’re starting to think he’s not kidding now! Don’t think that the author is sitting around idly, though. One of the reasons he keeps putting the books on the back burner is because he has other projects, like film and television scripts, in the works, the source told us! HollywoodLife reached out to George’s rep for comment on this story.