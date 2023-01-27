Priscilla Presley Thanks For ‘Prayers’ And ‘Support’ After Daughter Lisa Marie’s Death

Hearts are broken globally following the untimely passing of singer Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12, including the one of her mom, Priscilla Presley, 77. After the former wife of “The King of Rock n’ Roll”, Elvis Presley, released an initial statement confirming the somber news, Priscilla released a follow-up statement paying tribute to her late daughter, thanking fans for their outpouring of support on Thursday, January 26.

To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 27, 2023

Priscilla addressed fans in the tweet, where she gave heartfelt thanks to those who have shared kind words with her. “I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss,” she wrote.

She continued and explained how the loss of a child is a fear that every parent has, and those who have gone through it know how difficult it is. “Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is,” she wrote.

When the news first broke of Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest on Jan. 12, the grief-stricken 77-year-old released the following statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa was laid to rest at her father’s home of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 22. Many stars, including Austin Butler, who played Elvis in the 2022 biopic, attended the funeral and honored Lisa Marie’s life. After Lisa’s funeral, Priscilla shared a short message of thanks for fans who reached out and showed support for her on Jan. 23. “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” she tweeted.