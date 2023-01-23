Halle Bailey Channels Ariel In Turquoise Knit Bikini On Trip To Dubai To See Beyonce

Halle Bailey soaked in the sun during her trip to Dubai on Sunday, January 22. The Little Mermaid star, 22, shared a series of photos of herself lounging on a boat while visiting the country to see Beyonce’s return concert on Saturday. She looked gorgeous as she relaxed on the water and shared the shots on her Instagram. “Comfortable in my skin,” she captioned the post, with a quote from Queen B’s tune “Cozy.” She included dolphin and heart emojis too.

Halle was stunning in a turquoise blue knit bathing suit, similar to Ariel from The Little Mermaid, who she plays in the upcoming live-action remake. Besides the knit bikini, she also had a matching top tied around her waist for some of the photos. She rocked her hair in two long braids, and she accessorized with a watch and small necklace, as well as dangling heart earrings.

She also posed with her older sister Chloe, 24, who rocked a beige bikini, with her sis and Chloe X Halle partner. On her story, she shared a few videos of the boat ride out into the water and a short clip of her standing in the shallow water on the beach.

Beyonce marked her return to live music with her first performance since Coachella in 2018, with a private performance at the grand opening of the luxury hotel of Atlantis The Royal. The concert, which included some of the first performances of her songs from the Renaissance, also included a guest appearance by Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy for the song “Brown Skin Girl.” Besides Chloe X Halle, Beyonce’s family, including Jay-Z were also at the event, per Pitchfork.

While the special Beyonce performance was surely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Halle has also already been off to her own busy start to 2023, with lots of exciting projects of her own. She will star as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which is expected to hit theaters in May. Keeping with Disney, she also helped usher in the New Year with a performance of “Together Again” by Janet Jackson on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest from Disneyland on New Year’s Eve. After ushering in 2023, she shared a photo of herself on a tropical vacation in a pink bikini, enjoying early 2023. The Beyonce performance must have been a great bonus treat!