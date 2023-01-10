Halle Bailey Rocks Pink Bikini On Tropical Vacation: ‘Somewhere Swinging’

It’s unclear if Halle Bailey was on vacation on Monday or if the 22-year-old star of the upcoming Little Mermaid adaptation just wished she was still “somewhere swinging.” Halle posted a pair of photos of her sitting in a bamboo chair that was suspended in paradise. The Chloe x Halle singer wore a bright pink bikini and a pair of black sandals as she lounged in the chair. Her hair, which was arranged in long glamorous braids, draped one side of her, making her look divine.

“The baddest & most beautiful,” said one fan in the comments section. “Ariel behavior,” added another. One fan said she slayed it “without even trying,” while another said she “ATE THIS UP!!!” “Her body is beautiful, her eyes are cute, and her skin looks so gorgeous.” “Gorgeoussssssssssssssssssssssss.” “Stunner. “COME THRU MERMAID!!!” “We are living for these moments.”

At the start of January, Hailey posted pics of her from a tropical locale. “Wake up wake up it’s the 1st of the monthhhhh,” she captioned the IG pics of her wearing a purple outfit. The look also got some rave reviews from fans (“HALLLLEEEE THIS PURPLEEEEEE”), who filled the comment section with love. “Can’t wait to see you this year in theatres, Ariel!”

Hailey will take on the role of Ariel in the Disney live-action remake of the 1989 animated blockbuster. While the casting received a lot of love – and the teaser trailer was met with reaction videos from Black girls excited over an Ariel that looked like them – Disney’s decision was also met with a confounding backlash from those arguing that Ariel, a character who is fictional and mythological, couldn’t be Black. “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special and that they should be a princess in every single way,” Bailey told Variety in 2022. “There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”

When speaking with Variety about the reaction, Hailey credited the advice she got from her grandparents, who endured racism and discrimination while growing up. “It was an inspiring and beautiful thing to hear their words of encouragement, telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little Black and brown girls who are going to see themselves in you,'” said Bailey.

The Little Mermaid is set for a May 26, 2023 release date.