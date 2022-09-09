‘The Little Mermaid’ First Trailer: Halle Bailey Sings ‘Part Of Your World’

The Little Mermaid is going to make a splash in 2023. Halle Bailey is truly the perfect Ariel. The first trailer was unveiled on September 9 at the D23 EXPO and gave fans a glimpse at what’s going on under the sea.

The stunning footage takes us into the live-action world of The Little Mermaid. Ariel’s mermaid tail is gorgeous and sparkles with green, blue, and pink hues. She’s got her signature red hair and purple bandeau top, of course. The end of the trailer features the moment we’ve all been waiting for — Halle singing the Ariel classic “Part of Your World.”

After an extensive filming process, production on The Little Mermaid wrapped in July 2021. Halle took a moment to reflect on her Little Mermaid experience.

“I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end,” Halle wrote. “This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be. I’m so grateful to have such lovely and talented people in the cast like @jonahhauerking that will be my friend for infinite lifetimes, @jacobtremblay who i’m so proud of and legends like @bardemantarctic @melissamccarthy @awkwafina @daveeddiggs who are masters of their craft but are so welcoming and open to little old me..as well as to the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

The Little Mermaid cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jude Akuwudike as Grimsby, Lorena Andrea as Perla, and Kajsa Mohammar as Karina. Noma Dumezweni, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, Emily Coates, and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley also have undisclosed roles in the film.

Encanto fans, get ready. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the lyricist for The Little Mermaid and co-wrote original songs for the film. Alan Menken was the composer of The Little Mermaid animated film and returns for the remake as the composer for the score and songs. The Little Mermaid will swim into theaters on May 26, 2023.