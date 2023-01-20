Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’

Yung Miami and Trina had a jaw-dropping chat where Yung Miami admitted that she 'likes' a certain sexual act involving urination. Fans quickly cued up the 'Pee Diddy' jokes.

January 20, 2023 12:12PM EST
Image Credit: Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!

In the hilariously bizarre interview, Yung Miami chose a drinking game card which asked if any of the players cosigned “golden showers.” She laughed and quickly answered, “I do,” to which Trina responded, “Golden showers? Meaning when the guy pees on you everywhere? You like it?” Yung Miami doubled down and replied, “I just like it, I don’t know, it just do something to me.” She also went into more detail about the act, as seen in the full interview below.

The simple exchange was enough to send fans in a tizzy and create some epic reactions online. “20 days into the new year and Yall done changed Brother Love name to Pee Diddy yall wild,” one person tweeted, as another shared, “Me opening twitter early in the morning and seeing why ‘Pee Diddy’ is trending! Smh Y’all really outchea Pushing 🅿️ee this morning huh? Lol.” The latter post even included a photo of Jay-Z making a face, which was just a small sampling of the sidesplitting memes that ran rampant with the “Pee Diddy” jokes. 

With Yung Miami and Diddy’s romance relatively new — they just went Instagram official on New Year’s Eve — it remains to be seen if the sudden sex act spotlight will shake them up at all. As fans know, they certainly seem to be going from strength to strength even in the face of adversity, as Diddy welcomed a daughter with another woman while dating Yung Miami. The viral drama died down, however, after Yung Miami admitted the baby “wasn’t a surprise.”

Yung Miami and Diddy hung out on his yacht for New Year’s Eve in Miami. (SplashNews)

The couple were first rumored to be involved back in late 2021, but it wasn’t until June 2022 when Diddy announced they were an item on Yung Miami’s own Caresha Please podcast. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends,” he explained. “We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

