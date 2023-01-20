Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.

“Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach but our schedules conflicted. Thank god though because then I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer had tried to eat,” Dakota said.

Dakota’s comment about Armie evoked gasps and laughs from the audience. The Madame Web star was outright referencing the Armie cannibal accusations which were brought to light in the bombshell Discovery+ documentary House of Hammer that came out in September 2022. Armie has also been accused of sexual assault and abuse by several ex-partners, but he’s vehemently denied all the accusations.

After shading Armie, Dakota presented the award to Luca and mentioned his new movie Bones and All, which also stars Timothee in a story about cannibalism. “Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” Dakota joked, as the audience laughed.

Armie has stepped out of the spotlight amidst the abuse allegations. Last year, Variety reported that Armie had found work selling timeshares at a hotel in the Caymans “to fill the days and earn money to support his family…The reality is he’s totally broke.” In House of Hammer, several women came forward with startling accusations against Armie. One of the alleged victims, Courtney Vucekovich, claimed that she underwent a month-long intensive therapy course for trauma and PTSD following her relationship with Armie, who reportedly texted Courtney that he was “100% a cannibal.”

Armie’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, told E! News that she watched the documentary and was “shocked” about the women’s stories. “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful,” she said. “I definitely was surprised, but I think that’s to be expected.” Elizabeth also said that she “stands in solidarity” with her ex-husband’s alleged victims.