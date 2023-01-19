Todd & Julie Chrisley Optimistic In Final Podcast Recorded Before Prison: People Are ‘Facing Worse’

Todd and Julie Chrisley opened up about how they were doing in their last Chrisley Confessions podcast recorded before they began their prison sentences for tax fraud on Tuesday, January 17. The couple spoke about how even though they were having a “rough week,” they were trying to keep everything “in perspective,” because they knew that there are other people struggling with many more heartbreaking issues.

At the start of the podcast, Julie, 50, revealed that she was feeling “okay,” despite the fact that the rest of the week had been “rough.” Todd, 53, shared his insight, explaining that others are definitely struggling much worse. “Rough is all in perspective. Some people would not say that we had a rough week. Some people are asking, ‘God, why has my child been diagnosed with cancer? God, why is my child going to be taken?’ does not consider our week to be rough,” he said.

The pair spoke more about their legal battles within the Georgia Department of Revenue, and Todd seemed very hopeful that the courts would work out in their favor, and that he knew that so many people were struggling with bigger problems. “Right now, during this podcast, at this moment that I say this, there are so many more people that are facing far worse than what we’re facing, and I think that’s why I’m in a better place with it because I know that this is not my final destination,” he said. “I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”

The couple both spoke about how they were putting their trust in their faith with prayers, even if it doesn’t always mean the most ideal path. “Just because you pray doesn’t mean that what you’re praying for is what God has in store for you,” Todd said. “At the end of the day, we may be praying for the wrong things.”

Towards the end of the podcast, the couple took a few messages from callers. They thanked one caller for offering prayers for them. Another caller asked if there was anything that their fans could do to try to help them with their legal troubles. “As far as what you can do for us, you can pray,” Todd responded. “Prayer is the greatest gift that you can ever give anyone.”

Todd explained that while it was nice that a fan wanted to start a petition, he didn’t want to bombard the judge with more letters, and he suggested a prayer group would be a wonderful way to help them. “The legal system, which we’ve never been a part of until now, is a very complex system that we are still learning, and we don’t know, which is why we have all these attorneys that work for us. You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes. That’s the best you can hope for, and you have to put your faith in God and hope that God is going to lift you up and push you forward,” he said.

Todd and Julie both turned themselves into prison on Tuesday to begin serving sentences of 12 and 7 years, respectively. Julie is serving at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, while Todd is at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.