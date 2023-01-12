Maren Morris Rocks Zebra Print Bikini On Mexico Vacation: Photos

Maren Morris has got it, and boy did she flaunt it in Mexico! The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner proudly modeled a sexy zebra-print bikini in her January 11 Instagram post, where she documented her winter vacation with new photos and videos. Maren showed off the two-piece bikini in a selfie photo that she took outside. The country star let her brunette hair down and also rocked a gold chain necklace.

Maren modeled her bikini, again, in a video from her social media post. She stood in front of the camera and played with her hair, before looking out at the gorgeous ocean and palm trees behind her. Maren’s body is so incredible and she definitely deserves to flaunt it! The “Bones” singer also included photos of her coffee setup near the beach and a peacock wandering around on the grass.

In her caption, Maren revealed that she actually used a self-timer on her phone to take the bikini-clad pictures and clips. “a camera self-timer is a useful tool for assholes. 👍🏼,” the singer wrote. Kristin Cavallari was wowed by Maren’s gorgeous snapshots and dropped three fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Fans know that Maren has a thing for zebra print bikinis. She rocked the sexy swimwear when she vacationed to Tulum, Mexico, with her husband Ryan Hurd in November 2021. In a video from Maren’s IG post, the Texas native spun around on the beach with a glass of champagne, all while showing off her zebra bikini.

Maren has proven she’s comfortable in her own skin, something she had to defend when trolls slammed her 2019 Playboy photo shoot. “Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love,” she said almost four years ago. “I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back.”