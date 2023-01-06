Kaia Garber Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ With Austin Butler After Getting Her Parents’ Approval (Exclusive)

Valentine’s Day may be more than a month away, but model Kaia Gerber, 21, has got us feeling all the love! A source close to the brunette beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 5, that the 21-year-old certainly sees a future with her beau, Austin Butler, 31. “Kaia was so excited to ring in the new year with Austin. She loves spending time with him and definitely sees long-term potential with him,” the insider revealed. “Part of that reason is because Austin is so respectful, he’s hilarious and makes her crack up constantly, and he treats her amazingly.” HL reached out to their reps to confirm on Jan. 5.

The duo has been linked to each other since they were spotted attending a yoga class in Dec. 2021, per Page Six. Fast-forward to just over one year later, and it’s clear that the Elvis star and Kaia are going strong. The insider also noted that the stunning model loves that her family supports their romance. “But one of the most important things in Kaia’s life is her family. Everybody knows how close they are, and they spend most of their free time together. So the fact that her family approves of her relationship with Austin and that they adore him as much as she does means the world to her,” they said.

Kaia is the daughter of legendary model Cindy Crawford, 56, and businessman, Rande Gerber, 60. In addition, the pal said that her parents’ approval is very valuable to Kaia. “She is so grateful that her parents are so supportive of their relationship because their approval means everything. It’s been a little while since Kaia has enjoyed bringing her boyfriend to family functions so she isn’t taking it for granted. Kaia is looking forward to 2023 with a new chapter with a man who treats her like gold,” the source concluded.

Austin and his leading lady recently spent the holidays together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, along with her parents and brother, Presley Gerber, 23. While on the tropical getaway, Kaia rocked a green bikini with a multi-patterned skirt. The 31-year-old actor, for his part, wore a blue t-shirt and black swim trunks. Later, the couple was spotted making out in the back of a golf cart while Cindy and Rande drove them around, per The Daily Mail.

And just before their Mexico vacation, the Hollywood hunk and his girlfriend were spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 2022. The Babylon beauty rocked a casual, yet chic, look for the outing. Her outfit featured black leggings, an oversized blue sweater, and black sneakers. Austin rocked an all-black look with loose pants, a t-shirt, and cozy jacket for the L.A. stroll.

Kaia previously dated Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 25, but the two ended up breaking up by Nov. 2021. She also was previously romantically involved with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, from Oct. 2019 until Jan. 2020. The Carrie Diaries alum, for his part, was previously in a long-term relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, 34, from 2011 until their 2020 split. Later, Austin and Kaia made their red carpet debut in May 2022 when they attended the Met Gala together.