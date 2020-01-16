Kaia Gerber Steps Out For The 1st Time With Mom Cindy Crawford 1 Day After Pete Davidson Split

Kaia Gerber didn’t look too happy in her first public sighting since HollywoodLife learned the model ‘broke up’ with Pete Davidson. The model had just returned from a work trip in Miami with her mom, Cindy Crawford.

Jet lag or heartbreak? Kaia Gerber, 18, didn’t appear to be in high spirits after landing in New York City on Jan. 15, following a flight from Miami where she modeled for a shoot with Louis Vuitton. With a downcast face and head-to-toe black outfit featuring a heavy leather jacket, it’s easy to assume that Kaia was mourning the reported end of her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, 26. To be fair, the working girl could’ve just been tired, too. At least Kaia had her mom Cindy Crawford, 53, by her side, who happened to twin with her daughter in her own black leather jacket.

“Kaia and Pete broke up sometime last week,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 14, one day before Kaia returned home. The last time Kaia had been in Miami, she and Pete were showing off their affection for one another to the world during the Florida trip in Nov. 2019. By the next month, a report emerged claiming that Kaia’s parents, Rande Gerber, 57, and Cindy Crawford, 53, were “just hoping [Kaia and Pete’s romance] could all fizzle out” and that they were “worried about it because [Kaia’s] only 18,” per Page Six.

During that same month, Pete seemed to hint that he’d be entering some sort of wellness or treatment program. “I’m going on a little ‘vacation.’ You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And you have roommates but it stills costs like, $100,000,” Pete revealed in the Dec. 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. Pete had previously sought treatment at a program in 2016, and revealed his Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis to fans the next year.

Pete sparked romance rumors with Kaia in Oct. 2019, shortly after his brief romance with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley, 25. Pete and Kaia’s relationship, which started off platonic, can be traced to an Alexander Wang show they both walked in May of 2019.