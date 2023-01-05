Bella Hadid Rocks Tiny White Bikini On Tropical Vacation As She Celebrates The New Year

Nothing says New Year like a tropical vacation! Vogue cover model Bella Hadid, 26, took to Instagram on Jan. 5, to share a carousel of photos in a white bikini while enjoying some time off the runway. “happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you,” the blonde beauty captioned the post, along with a series of palm trees and four-leaf clover emojis. In the stunning post, Bella wore a knitted white bikini while posing in a private pool surrounded by greenery. In addition, the Hadid sister opted to wear her honey-blonde tresses slick back channeling her inner Baywatch star.

Many of Bella’s 56.8 million followers took to the comments section to gush over the revealing look. “you’re glowing,” one admirer wrote, while another penned, “Ur so beautiful omg I love your energy.” Some of the starlet’s celeb pals also took the opportunity to wish the 26-year-old a Happy New Year, including model Maria Alia Al-sadek. “Happy new year angel!!”, her friend wrote, while her sister, Alana Hadid, 37, added, “Queen of the Jungle.”

The 5’9″ stunner’s vacation photos come two weeks after she debuted her blonde hair makeover while spending time in Aspen for the holidays. And on Dec. 20, 2022, Bella took to Instagram to support her sister, Gigi Hadid, 27, while also revealing her gorgeous new locks! “I am so proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen. 413 E Hyman !!!She works so hard and the product speaks for itself ! It’s sooo Gigi!!!”, she raved about her little sis. Some of the comments were, of course, about her new do’. “Okay blonde hair,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “new blond era.”

More recently, on Dec. 30, 2022, Bella shared a loving tribute for the late designer Vivienne Westwood, who died on Dec. 29. “Dearest Vivienne Queen of punk From the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile , listen, learn and love more than the day before. I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit , because to me and most , in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun,” Bella’s caption began. “To the coolest, most fun, incredible , humble, creative , bada**, intelligent, f****** EPIC human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things … rest in love and Rest In Peace.. I will miss you I’m sending my love to dear Andreas and the entire family… she was loved by so many…”

Bella and her sister, Gigi, are the daughters of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, 58, and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, 74. They both began modeling in their teen years and have since become some of the most successful models in the world. Not only has Bella rocked the runway for many iconic designer like Vivienne, she has also graced the cover of Vogue over 27 times for the mag’s many international branches.