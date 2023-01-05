Bella Hadid Rocks Tiny White Bikini On Tropical Vacation As She Celebrates The New Year

Model Bella Hadid is ringing in the new year in style! The beauty took to Instagram on Jan. 5 to share some smoking hot bikini photos & we're obsessed!

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 5, 2023 7:09PM EST
bella hadid
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou looks incredible in a lime green bikini as she hits the beach over the Thanksgiving holiday. The model and social media influencer, 25, showed off her slimline figure as she and a friend walked along the sand near the luxury Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 24 Nov 2022 Pictured: Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA920866_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Mega

Nothing says New Year like a tropical vacation! Vogue cover model Bella Hadid, 26, took to Instagram on Jan. 5, to share a carousel of photos in a white bikini while enjoying some time off the runway. “happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you,” the blonde beauty captioned the post, along with a series of palm trees and four-leaf clover emojis. In the stunning post, Bella wore a knitted white bikini while posing in a private pool surrounded by greenery. In addition, the Hadid sister opted to wear her honey-blonde tresses slick back channeling her inner Baywatch star.

Many of Bella’s 56.8 million followers took to the comments section to gush over the revealing look. “you’re glowing,” one admirer wrote, while another penned, “Ur so beautiful omg I love your energy.” Some of the starlet’s celeb pals also took the opportunity to wish the 26-year-old a Happy New Year, including model Maria Alia Al-sadek. “Happy new year angel!!”, her friend wrote, while her sister, Alana Hadid, 37, added, “Queen of the Jungle.”

The 5’9″ stunner’s vacation photos come two weeks after she debuted her blonde hair makeover while spending time in Aspen for the holidays. And on Dec. 20, 2022, Bella took to Instagram to support her sister, Gigi Hadid, 27, while also revealing her gorgeous new locks! “I am so proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new @guestinresidence store in Aspen. 413 E Hyman !!!She works so hard and the product speaks for itself ! It’s sooo Gigi!!!”, she raved about her little sis. Some of the comments were, of course, about her new do’. “Okay blonde hair,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “new blond era.”

bella
Bella Hadid in a string bikini during a previous outing. (Mega)

More recently, on Dec. 30, 2022, Bella shared a loving tribute for the late designer Vivienne Westwood, who died on Dec. 29. “Dearest Vivienne Queen of punk From the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile , listen, learn and love more than the day before. I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit , because to me and most , in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun,” Bella’s caption began. “To the coolest, most fun, incredible , humble, creative , bada**, intelligent, f****** EPIC human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things … rest in love and Rest In Peace.. I will miss you I’m sending my love to dear Andreas and the entire family… she was loved by so many…”

Bella and her sister, Gigi, are the daughters of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, 58, and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, 74. They both began modeling in their teen years and have since become some of the most successful models in the world. Not only has Bella rocked the runway for many iconic designer like Vivienne, she has also graced the cover of Vogue over 27 times for the mag’s many international branches.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad