‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Stuns In Plunging Black Swimsuit & Matching Skirt In Aruba: Photos

Melissa Gorga wowed in a black swimsuit while vacationing in Aruba on Dec. 27, amid her husband, Joe Gorga's ongoing feud with 'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice.

December 28, 2022 8:52PM EST
Nothing says “New Year New Me” like a stunning beach snapshot! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, 43, took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to show off her sexy black swimsuit just days before 2023 commences. “Salt water in the curls kinda day,” she captioned the photo, along with a water splash emoji. Melissa’s plunging one-piece swimsuit featured a chic skirt and low-cut V shape front and center. The mom-of-three completed her beach look with black sunglasses, a dainty gold necklace, and colorful bracelets.

The TV personality looked so amazing that many of her celebrity friends and 2.7 million followers took to the comments section to gush over her look. Melissa’s RHONJ costarMargaret Josephs, 55, couldn’t help but play along with the caption. “Salty and sweet,” she wrote along with a series of emojis. Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid added, “omg smoke show.” Even The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen couldn’t help but compliment the brunette bombshell on her look. “Gorgeous,” the 48-year-old penned.

Melissa also took to Instagram one day after Christmas to share a sweet photo with her sonJoey Gorga, 12. “Some flip flops & my littlest makes me the happiest,” she captioned the adorable snapshot with her preteen. Many of her followers took to the comments of this post as well to compliment the mother-and-son duo. “In love with this,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “He sure looks like his momma.” The Aruba vacation photos also come just days after Melissa shared some content from her family’s Christmas celebrations earlier in the week. “Merry Christmas everyone Happy Birthday Jesus,” she captioned the Dec. 25 post.

Melissa Gorga at the beach during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

The holiday posts come amid Joe Gorga‘s ongoing feud with his sister, Teresa Giudice, 50. The 50-year-old spoke to PEOPLE on Dec. 27 about her feelings on the coming year and what she hopes to leave behind. “Toxicity, definitely toxicity,” she shared the same day that Melissa posted her beach photo. The TV star also added how she plans to bring in the coming year. “And you can manifest what you want in 2023. We’ve done that before … I just want peace, love, happiness and health. Life is short, it’s very valuable, so you have to value the time that you have on this Earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes, people that are happy for you,” she continued. “It’s really important, and especially my children, I want them to see that also.”

Joe and Melissa, who’ve been married since 2004 share three kids: Gino Gorga, 15, Joey, and Antonia Gorga, 17. The Bravo couple notably did not attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in Aug. of this year. The patriarch of the Gorgas told HollywoodLife during this year’s BravoCon that he and his sister do not have a close bond any longer. “There is no relationship now,” he said on Oct. 14. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day.”

The 48-year-old added that the weekend in New York City would not be enough to mend things with his sister. “I think a lot more than this weekend [is what it’s] going to take. It’s a difficult situation. I mean we’re older now. We’re not little kids anymore. We’re not in our teens or you know — she’s 50 years old. I’m 48. We’re adults and a lot smarter than this, and it’s continuing,” he concluded.

