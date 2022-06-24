Melissa Gorga’s Son, 14, Wears A Tux As He Graduates 8th Grade: ‘You Impress Me Everyday’

Melissa Gorga is one proud mama! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 43, took to her personal Instagram page to update her 2.6M followers on her son’s 8th grade graduation on Thursday, and it’s apparent she is thrilled with him. “GINO is going to high school,” the reality favorite captioned the June 23 post, alongside several emojis. “Congratulations to my shy boy. I know you’re going to do amazing things! You impress me every day.” Melissa completed the post with blue hearts and a graduate emoji.

Dad Joe Gorga, 42, dropped a similar comment, writing, “So proud of you, I love you. Wish I was there.” In the first photo, Melissa, 43, poses in a black jumpsuit and white blazer alongside Gino, who rocks a white tuxedo jacket, black bowtie, and black pants. The perfectly coordinated mother-son duo appeared to be at home when the photo was taken, posing in front of a staircase.

In a second photo, Gino poses in front of a beautiful pool and waterfall for a solo pic. The teen is Joe and Melissa’s middle child, born on September 12, 2007. His older sister, Antonia Gorga, is 16, and his younger brother Joey Gorga is 11.

Gino has practically grown up in television, as his mom joined the popular Bravo series in 2011, when he was barely four years old. Family life is important to the author, designer, and businesswoman, as she pointed out in a heartwarming Father’s Day message to Joe, despite past trouble between them. “This Daddy snatched me up at 24,” she captioned a casual outdoor family snap via Instagram on June 19. “Told me he would give me a beautiful family and put me on a pedestal. Thank you for doing exactly what you said you would. We love you @joeygorga.”

Melissa enjoys showing off her children’s accomplishments — exactly a year ago to the day, she similarly took to the social media platform to mark youngest son Joey Jr’s graduation from elementary school. “If you know me, you know I’m obsessed with this child,” she captioned the June 23, 2021 post. “I can’t believe my last baby just graduated elementary school. Where does the time go? He’s off to middle school. I love you so much @joeygorgajr and I’m so proud of the boy you are.”