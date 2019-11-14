‘RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga Reveals The Truth About Baby No. 4 After Saying She’s ‘Pregnant’

Melissa Gorga revealed if there’s actually another baby on the way in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The ‘RHONJ’ star even teased her family plans with husband Joe!

It turns out that “pregnant” has a loose definition. “I am not pregnant,” Melissa Gorga, 40, revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview while promoting Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But the mother of three did reveal why she said she couldn’t leave RHONJ, even if her husband Joe asked, because they’re “pregnant at this point.” Explaining the answer she gave to hosts on the Nov. 6 episode of E! News Daily Pop, Melissa told us, “Insert foot into the mouth? Yeah, it was a really bad analogy. I was trying to say like once you’re already pregnant with the show, in other words you can’t [leave] — once it’s there, it’s there type of thing.” So, Melissa is busy with the show — not with attending to a bun in the oven.

That doesn’t mean Melissa and Joe are opposed to giving their children Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9, another sibling! After asking Melissa if she’s actively having a discussion with Joe about delivering OR adopting a fourth child, she told us, “Yeah, I mean, we were discussing having another child and you’ll see us go through the motions with that.” That’s right — you can witness their decision-making process in the new season of RHONJ, which premiered on Nov. 6!

Not only are Melissa and Joe entertaining the idea of baby No. 4, they’re also debating how to welcome the (hypothetical) child into the world. “And if we did it, we were discussing a lot of different options. Possibly a surrogate…there’s a lot of different, different ways to go about it,” Melissa revealed to HollywoodLife. So, did all that discussion lead to a final decision? “Well that, you’re going to have to watch the show to see,” Melissa teased. Fair enough.

In addition to Melissa and Joe’s baby talks, fans will also be witnessing a lot of excitement as Season 10 plays out! “There’s a lot of drama, it’s super funny, and I think you’re going to be surprised over who gets along and how doesn’t,” Melissa revealed in another EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in September. We were getting ready to see heads butt as she added, “I think we bring back some people from the past and kind of mix it up a little bit. And, I do think that there’s a lot of arguments that you would never suspect are coming.” Now, we’ll just wait to see if there will be any baby news we wouldn’t “suspect”!