Porsha Williams Models Tiny Blue Bikini 1 Month After Marrying Husband Simon Guobadia: Watch

Porsha Williams may have only been married to Simon Guobadia for about a month, but he’s already making her a happy lady. That’s no easy task though.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 41, made sure to put her hubby to work during their holiday vacation, which she posted on Instagram on Dec. 27. Proving he was total “husband goals,” Simon went into full photographer mode while his love rocked a sexy blue bikini for the ‘gram.

Porsha looked sensational as she posed in front of a green expanse with blue clouds and a city far in the background. Her hair was long and flowing as she worked her angles wearing a cobalt blue bikini ensemble that showed off her toned figure and glowing skin.

In front of the camera for the Bravo-leberty’s photoshoot was husband Simon, who she wed in late Nov. The businessman was totally into the task, kneeling on the lawn while donning shorts and a tee shirt, intent on snapping the perfect pic.

The post was backed by an almost-perfect sound. In it, a male comic told a giggling audience how, “My wife is on vacation and I am her employee.”

Porsha seemed pleased with her husband’s work. She raved about her Insta-worthy love in her caption, telling followers, “Yep he understands the assignment every time!” She also tagged Simon’s account and added #HusbandGoals.

Simon was thrilled to get his wife’s stamp of approval. He responded in the comment section with some sage advice, saying, “Assignment understood. #happywifehappylife.”

The couple has been together since 2021 and were engaged after just one month together. They wed with double ceremonies last month, first exchanging “I do’s” in a traditional Nigerian ceremony, before flying to Atlanta where they celebrated at a Methodist church the next day, reported by People. During the Georgia affair, Porsha and Simon were joined by RHOA vets Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora, as well as comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, and rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris.