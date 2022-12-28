Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Arrive Home In LA With Daughter Wyatt, 8, After Christmas: Photos

After spending time together over the Christmas holiday, Ashton Kutcher, 44, and his wife, Mila Kunis, 39, were spotted returning home to Los Angeles on Dec. 28. But the celebrity couple was not alone, as their daughter, Wyatt, 8, was snapped hopping out of her parents car on Wednesday. Mila rocked a casual, yet chic, look that featured blue jeans, an oversized brown sweater, and Ugg boots. In addition, the brunette beauty sported a high ponytail while she carried some items out of the car.

Ashton, for his part, wore a black hoodie, black trousers, and a black baseball cap. Wyatt matched with her celebrity momma, as she too rocked blue jeans. However, the eight-year-old made the look her own with a pink t-shirt and a matching pink coat for the return home. The family also appeared to have some help, as someone was pictured nearby carrying a large plastic storage bin with some of their belongings.

The families return back to Los Angeles comes just one week after the 39-year-old and her husband were featured in the Netflix trailer for the upcoming series, That ’90s Show. Ashton and Mila starred in the show’s predecessor, That ’70s Show, from 1998 until the show’s final episode in 2006. Both the actors are set to return to the show’s spin-off series alongside Laura Prepon (Donna), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), Topher Grace (Eric), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Kurtwood Smith (Red).

Many of the original series’ fans are ecstatic to see the return of their favorite characters, especially real-life couple Ashton and Mila. “Ashton and Mila still being together irl is so wholesome for this show,” one YouTube user commented on the trailer. And a separate viewer added that they are excited to see the cast return. “I am so excited for this. Waited for a long time for them to do a spin-off. The fact they decided to keep the original cast included with this looks and says alot. I know this will be good and definitely worth watching,” they penned.

Despite many viewers being happy to see that Mila and Ashton’s characters are still together, Mila slammed the shows plot during an interview with Access Hollywood on Sept. 26. “My husband and I are together in it, which is weird, because we shouldn’t have been,” the Luckiest Girl Alive star said. “I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ Also, he was married when ‘70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth‘s character I think, and he was a cop,” she added. “And now, we’re married with a kid, and I’m like ‘I don’t know about this one.’”

The show, which debuts on Jan. 19, 2023, will see the original cast as parents, which is something Mila and Ashton can relate to. Mila and The Ranch star share a son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, 6, along with their daughter. They have been married since 2015.