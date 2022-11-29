‘That ’90s Show’ First Trailer: ‘That ’70s Show’ Vets Red & Kitty Return

Kitty and Red Forman are up their usual antics in the epic first look at Netflix’s That ’90s Show, set 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show. Netflix revealed that the series will premiere January 19, 2023 when they dropped the teaser trailer that features Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith back as their beloved characters, who are now grandparents. Kitty and Red are hosting their granddaughter Leia (played by Callie Haverda) who is visiting Point Place. And of course, the iconic Forman basement makes an appearance!

The official longline for the new show reads, “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.”

That ’70s Show aired from 1998 to 2006 and focused on a group of six teenagers living in Point Place, Wisconsin. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will all return in guest appearances in That ’90s Show. The new cast members include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Alee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

Mila Kunis, 39, previously spoke out against the storyline for That ’90s Show, where her character Jackie is with Kelso, played her real-life husband Ashton, instead of Wilmer’s character Fez.

“My husband and I are together in it, which is weird, because we shouldn’t have been,” she told Access Hollywood in September. “I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer’s character. I was like, ‘Why are you and I together?’ ” Mila also said it was “super weird” to film the new show with her husband.