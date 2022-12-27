Britney Spears Pulls Off Statement Glasses In ‘Nerdy’ Post-Holiday Selfie

The pop princess was super cute in the selfie. She joked about being the 'nerd of the century' in her caption.

December 27, 2022 4:15PM EST
Britney Spears
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears embraced her dorky side in a cute new Instagram on Dec. 27, 2022. The pop star, 41, looked adorable while rocking big glasses and giving fans a thumbs-up in the casual snap.

“I try to be sexy and shit on Instagram but those of you who really know me …. “Nerd of the Century,” she wrote, adding three dorky glasses emojis.  Brit went on, “But hey I think I pulled it off !!!! Well not really …. or s*** maybe I did” before signing off with a shrug, a laugh, and a hush emoji.

There was no denying she nailed the look. Brit’s big brown glasses matched her smoky eye makeup and she pulled her blonde locks back into a messy updo. A cameo necklace and red peasant blouse finished the look. Behind the star, her leather seat and stack of pillows seemed to suggest the snap came from inside her private jet.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears rocked glasses during the 2013 outing in LA. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The beauty recently enjoyed a couples getaway with hubby Sam Asghari, 28. She hyped up their trip in a wacky Instagram back on Dec. 12, 2022. In it, the “Sometimes” singer sported a little plaid skirt that looked like the perfect throwback to her iconic 1999 music video for “Baby One More Time.”

First the duo stopped by New York before making it to Mexico. While South of the Border, the pop star got a bit sexy, snapping a topless shower video to share with fans. Later the post was taken down, but it was unclear whether Britney or Instagram decided to delete the racy clip.

Though there’s no denying Britney loves her hunky man, who she married in June 2022, she joked about wanting a “hot nerd” during a wild Las Vegas concert moment all the way back in 2016. Gesturing towards her bits while on stage, she told the crowd, “I think it’s time to find a hot nerd, like a really hot guy with a really big p****,” according to Us Weekly. What a combo!

