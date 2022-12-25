Kate Middleton Is Festive In Green Coat & Matching Hat For First Royal Christmas Without The Queen: Pics

Kate Middleton was all smiles in a forest green look this Royal Christmas, as she was joined by her three kids and husband, Prince William, for the annual walk to Christmas Day services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. The newly-minted Princess of Wales wore a double-breasted structured long coat in a deep green, paired with a flat-brimmed hat that featured a trendy feather detailing. She paired the look with brown suede boots and brown leather gloves.

Kate, who was given the Colonel of the Irish Guards title just days ago, held her son, Prince Louis‘, 4, hand for the traditional walk. Christmas 2022 marked the young royal’s official Royal Christmas debut, alongside his seasoned siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. While Louis wore a traditional peacoat with high socks, his brother opted for a grown-up suit and tie, and Charlotte was adorable in a burgundy coat and navy tights. The family outing marked the return of the traditional royal Christmas walk after the family celebrated separately for the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It also is the first Christmas since the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, previously announced that they would host Christmas at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s beloved country estate in Norfolk, keeping with the family’s longstanding tradition. The new King addressed the nation and solemnly remembered his late mother in a moving speech from the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones,” he said. “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished edition.”

“In the much-loved carole, O Little Town of Bethlehem, we sing of how ‘in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light. My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of … her faith in people. And it is one which I share with my whole heart,” King Charles III continued.

Kate shared similar sentiments during her address to the audience during the Together At Christmas caroling special, which aired on Christmas Eve in the UK. “This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” she said. “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion. This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”