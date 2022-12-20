Cardi B Wears Jamaica-Inspired Bikini While On Vacation For Holidays: Video

Cardi B looked fabulous when she rocked a Jamaican flag-inspired bikini while on a tropical vacation for the holidays.

December 20, 2022
Cardi B is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation with her family. The 30-year-old posted a sexy video of herself dancing while wearing a super revealing Jamaican flag print bikini.

In the video, Cardi danced around in a slew of different outfits while her song with Rosalia, “DESPECHÁ RMX,” played in the background. In the first shot, Cardi rocked a tiny triangle bikini top that barely covered up her chest and put her ample cleavage on full display. She styled the top with matching bottoms and a yellow, black, and green sarong tied around her waist, Wrapped around her head was a long silk scarf with the Jamaican flag.

In the next shot, Cardi was seen sitting on the back of Offset’s motorcycle as she wore tiny black short-shorts that said “Jamaica” in bright yellow across her butt. She had the same headscarf wrapped around her head while she twerked as Offset laughed while wearing a similar headscarf.

Aside from these outfits, Cardi also rocked a plunging black halterneck bikini top with gold trim under her chest. She styled it with a red, black, yellow, and green striped mesh top that was cut out around the chest area to reveal her major cleavage in the bikini top. She styled the shirt with matching, high-waisted crochet short shorts that put her toned legs on display. A pair of black strappy heels as well as diamond choker necklaces and bracelets completed her look.

As if Cardi’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she posted a video of herself just the other day while on vacation wearing a sexy one-piece swimsuit. The green ruched bathing suit featured an incredibly plunging neckline and was tightly wrapped around her tiny waist. She styled the swimsuit with a long yellow and blue sheer silk kimono, clear PVC mules, and a yellow Chanel purse.

